Nov 13 (Reuters) - Max’s Group Inc:

* Systemwide sales increased 14 pct to 12.60 billion pesos for nine months ended 2017

* 9-Mnth net income of 421.73 million pesos, up 11 percent

* "We plan to rollout around 80-90 stores including 25-30 offshore for 2018‍​"