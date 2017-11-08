BRIEF-Maxwell reports Q3 loss per share $0.37

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Maxwell reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $31 million to $33 million

* Q3 revenue $35.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maxwell Technologies Inc - ‍gross margin for Q4 of 2017 is expected to be 26pct, plus or minus 150 basis points​

* Maxwell Technologies Inc - ‍non-gaap gross margin for q4 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 26pct to 29pct​

* Maxwell Technologies Inc - sees non-GAAP net loss per diluted share for three months ended Dec 31 $0.11‍​