Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mayne Pharma Group Ltd

* Mayne pharma group ltd - ‍sees fy17 underlying ebitda of between a$212 - a$216 million​

* Mayne pharma group ltd - sees fy2017 total revenue of approximately a$581 million

* Mayne pharma group ltd - ‍sees fy17 reported npat of between a$92 - a$95 million​