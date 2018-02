Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mazor Robotics Ltd:

* MAZOR ROBOTICS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 36 PERCENT TO $19.1 MILLION

* MAZOR ROBOTICS - FURTHER ADJUSTING Q3 COST OF GOODS SOLD BY $1.1 MILLION TO $7 MILLION DUE TO INACCURATE RECORDING OF PURCHASE OF GOODS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: