BRIEF-MBB SE 9-mth ‍EBITDA up at EUR 27.6 mln​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: MBB SE INCREASES REVENUE AND EBITDA IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS BY 16.3% TO EUR282.4 MILLION RESP. EUR27.6 MILLION

* ‍REVENUE OF EUR282.4 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 AFTER EUR242.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 16.3% AS WELL FROM EUR23.7 MILLION TO EUR27.6 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍DECREASE IN NET INCOME FROM EUR11.1 MILLION TO EUR10.0 MILLION​

* ‍FROM TODAY‘S PERSPECTIVE DYNAMIC GROWTH OF MBB WILL CONTINUE IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)