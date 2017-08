June 13 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* MBB SE: FREE FLOAT HAS INCREASED TO 35.2%

* ‍ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB​

* INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDING OF SELLING SHAREHOLDERS IS NOW 32.4% EACH (OR TOGETHER 64.8%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)