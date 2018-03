BRIEF-MBIA Inc Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.39

March 1 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc:

* . REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* SAYS ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $23.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* MBIA - ‍AS OF DEC 31, CO’S LIQUIDITY POSITION TOTALED $419 MILLION CONSISTING PRIMARILY OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND LIQUID SHORT-TERM INVESTED ASSETS​

* ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $31.88 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $55 MILLION VERSUS $75 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $32 MILLION VERSUS $37 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.52