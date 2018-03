March 9 (Reuters) - M&C Spa:

* SAYS ITS UNIT TREOFAN AGREED TO SELL ENTIRE CAPITAL OF TRESPAPHAN MEXICO HOLDINGS GMBH AND TREOFAN AMERICA INC. DELAWARE

* COMPANIES TO BE SOLD TO CCL Industries Inc.

* SAYS AGREED PURCHASE PRICE IS USD 200,000,000 ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)