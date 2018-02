Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mcb Group Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME 5.08 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.75 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 4.37 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.27 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FULL YEAR RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR WITH NOTABLE SUPPORT FROM OUR INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES Source: bit.ly/2ErDD3L Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)