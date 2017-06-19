BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder

June 19 (Reuters) - Mcclatchy Co

* Mcclatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in careerbuilder

* Mcclatchy - careerbuilder has committed to making normal distribution to current shareholders, of which co expects to receive approximately $8 million

* Mcclatchy co - co will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale

* Mcclatchy co - co's after-tax proceeds related to sale of careerbuilder are expected to be about $68 million bringing total cash received to about $76 million

* Mcclatchy co - as part of agreement, current owners tegna ,tribune media coand mcclatchy will retain a minority ownership stake in careerbuilder

* Mcclatchy co - mcclatchy's ownership will be approximately 3.8% on a fully-diluted basis

* Mcclatchy co - company will record a non-cash impairment of $45 million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with prospective sale