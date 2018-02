Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mcclatchy Co:

* MCCLATCHY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.80

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 6.7 PERCENT TO $244.7 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $10 MILLION AND $14 MILLION IN 2018​

* MCCLATCHY-$58 MILLION ‍NET REDUCTIONS IN TAX EXPENSE FOR NON-CASH REVERSAL OF VALUATION ALLOWANCE ON DEFERRED TAXES,REDUCED RATE CHANGES,BOTH ON TCJA IN QUARTER