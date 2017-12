Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mccoll’s Retail Group Plc:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE UP 28.9% IN Q4 AND 19.1% FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍FULL-YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES 1 UP 0.1%​

* ‍GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS, MANUFACTURERS, WITH CONTINGENCY PLAN ALREADY IN PLACE TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF SUPPLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)