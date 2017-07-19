BRIEF-McCormick to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division for $4.2 bln

July 18 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc

* McCormick to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division

* Agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division from Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for $4.2 billion

* McCormick & Company Inc - combined pro forma 2017 annual net sales are expected to be approximately $5 billion with significant margin accretion

* McCormick & Company Inc - will integrate RB Foods into its consumer and industrial segments and will retain brand names of French's, Frank's Redhot and Cattlemen's(®)

* McCormick expects to achieve cost synergies of approximately $50 million

* McCormick - McCormick has obtained committed bridge financing; expects to permanently finance transaction through combination of debt and equity