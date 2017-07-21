FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-McCowan and Associates says acquired 2.4 mln units of Partners REIT
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-McCowan and Associates says acquired 2.4 mln units of Partners REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - McCowan and Associates

* McCowan and Associates - acquired beneficial ownership of 2.4 million units of partners real estate investment trust, representing about 5.3 pct of issued units

* McCowan and Associates - after completion of rights offering, McCowan will have about 20.2 percent of partners reit's issued and outstanding units

* McCowan and Associates - all 2.4 million units of Partners REIT were acquired at subscription price of $3.10/unit for total subscription proceeds of $7.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.