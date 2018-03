March 5 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc:

* MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC - AWARDED A DETAILED ENGINEERING AND LONG LEAD PROCUREMENT SERVICES CONTRACT FROM BP TRINIDAD & TOBAGO, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)