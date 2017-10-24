BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to 2017 systemwide sales growth

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp

* McDonald’s - Expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 percent point to 2017 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies) - SEC filing‍​

* McDonald’s - Expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants‍​

