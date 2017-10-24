FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to 2017 systemwide sales growth
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 24, 2017 / 12:28 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-McDonald's expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 pct point to 2017 systemwide sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp

* McDonald’s - Expects net restaurant additions to add about 1 percent point to 2017 systemwide sales growth (in constant currencies) - SEC filing‍​

* McDonald’s - Expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants‍​

* McDonald's - Expects capital expenditures for 2017 to be about $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2z3dcy2] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.