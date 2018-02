BRIEF-McDonald's Expects To Return About $24 Bln To Shareholders Over 3-Year Period Ending 2019 - SEC FILING

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Corp:

* MCDONALD‘S SAYS EXPECTS NET RESTAURANT ADDITIONS TO ADD ABOUT 1 PERCENT POINT TO 2018 SYSTEMWIDE SALES GROWTH (IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES) - SEC FILING

* MCDONALD‘S - EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $2.4 BILLION

* MCDONALD‘S - FOR 2018, COSTS FOR TOTAL BASKET OF GOODS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOUT 1-2 PERCENT IN U.S. & ABOUT 2 PERCENT IN INTERNATIONAL LEAD SEGMENT

* MCDONALD‘S - EXPECTS TO RETURN ABOUT $24 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER 3-YEAR PERIOD ENDING 2019

* MCDONALD‘S - BEGINNING IN 2019, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE EPS GROWTH IN HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

* MCDONALD‘S - THROUGH END OF 2017, CO REALIZED CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $300 MILLION & EXPECTS TO FULLY REALIZE TARGETED $500 MILLION OF NET SAVINGS IN 2019

* MCDONALD‘S - BEGINNING IN 2019, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE SYSTEMWIDE SALES GROWTH OF 3-5 PERCENT

* MCDONALD‘S - BEGINNING IN 2019, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE OPERATING. MARGIN IN MID-40 PERCENT RANGE

* MCDONALD‘S - EXPECTS AN INCREMENTAL CASH FLOW BENEFIT OF $400 TO $500 MILLION ANNUALLY AS A RESULT OF THE TAX ACT, PRIOR TO ANY REINVESTMENT

* MCDONALD'S - BEGINNING IN 2019, EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE RETURN ON INCREMENTAL INVESTED CAPITAL IN MID-20 PERCENT RANGE