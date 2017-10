BRIEF-Mcdonald's reports Q3 earnings per share $2.32

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s

* McDonald’s reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* McDonald’s qtrly ‍global comparable sales increased 6.0%, reflecting positive guest counts in all segments​

* McDonald’s - ‍In U.S., Q3 comparable sales increased 4.1%​

* McDonald’s - ‍comparable sales for international lead segment increased 5.7% for quarter​

* McDonald’s - ‍Due to impact of co’s strategic refranchising initiative, consolidated revenues decreased 10% (12% in constant currencies) in quarter​

* McDonald’s - Qtrly total revenues $5,754.6 million versus $6,424.1 million

* McDonald’s - ‍In high growth segment, Q3 comparable sales increased 6.2%, led by strong performance in China​

* Q3 earnings per share $1.76 excluding items

* McDonald's - Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of $0.02 on diluted earnings per share for the quarter‍​