Dec 29 (Reuters) - MCI CAPITAL SA:

• AAW IV ACQUIRES NETRISK.HU ELSŐ ONLINE BIZTOSÍTÁSI ALKUSZ ZRT. (NETRISK)

FOR EUR 56.5 MILLION

• NETRISK IS AN INSURANCE BROKER BASED IN HUNGARY

• AAW IV IS A UNIT OF SUBFUND MCI.EUROVENTURES 1.0. WITHIN

MCI.PRIVATEVENTURES FIZ IN WHICH MCI CAPITAL OWNS INDIRECTLY 93.65 PCT OF

THE INVESTMENT CERTIFICATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)