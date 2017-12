Dec 14 (Reuters) - MCI Capital SA:

* SAYS ALFANOR 13131 AS SELLS 4 MILLION SHARES IN İNDEKS BILGISAYAR SISTEMLERI MÜHENDISLIK SANAYI VE TICARET FOR 38.8 MILLION TRL

* SAYS AFTER TRANSACTION ALFANOR 13131 AS HAS 18.94% SHARES IN İNDEKS BILGISAYAR SISTEMLERI MÜHENDISLIK SANAYI VE TICARET