BRIEF-Mckesson Announces Departure Of James Beer, EVP And CFO

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp:

* MCKESSON ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF JAMES BEER, EVP AND CFO; APPOINTS INTERNAL SUCCESSOR, BRITT VITALONE; REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.80 TO $12.50

* - ‍ BRITT VITALONE, WILL BE APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF MCKESSON, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018​

* - ‍ BEER WILL JOIN ATLASSIAN, AN ENTERPRISE COLLABORATION COMPANY, IN SAN FRANCISCO, AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 2018​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S