10 days ago
BRIEF-Mckesson reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Mckesson reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp

* Mckesson reports fiscal 2018 first-quarter results

* Sees FY2018 adjusted earnings per share $11.80 to $12.50

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.46

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.44 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $51.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $51.23 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY2018 GAAP earnings per share $7.10 to $9.00 from continuing operations

* Says board of directors approved raising quarterly dividend by 21 pct from 28 cents to 34 cents per share.

* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 results included lapping effect of lower profit contribution from increased price competition in co's independent pharmacy business in 2017

* Says Q1 results also included weaker pharmaceutical manufacturer pricing trends in U.S. Pharmaceutical business within distribution solutions segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

