BRIEF-McKesson Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $3.41

Feb 1 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp:

* MCKESSON REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.50 TO $12.80

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.41

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 REVENUE $53.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $52.03 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.65 TO $9.00 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MCKESSON - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDED A NET TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $370 MILLION, OR $1.78, RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* MCKESSON - RAISING AND NARROWING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FROM A RANGE OF $11.80 TO $12.50 TO NEW RANGE OF $12.50 TO $12.80

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: