Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd:

* EXPECTS UNDERLYING NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR H1 OF FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 (FY18) TO BE ABOUT $44.0 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN RANGE OF $9-$14 MILLION AFTER TAX​ FOR RFS RETAIL BUSINESS IN HY ACCOUNTS