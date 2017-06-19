FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Mcmillan Shakespeare updates on announcement regarding potential class action
June 19, 2017

BRIEF-Mcmillan Shakespeare updates on announcement regarding potential class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd

* refer to announcement issued by McMillan shakespeare regarding a potential class action being prepared by a sydney law firm.

* ‍it is asserted that potential claims against davantage under class action may amount to $80 million​

* nature of potential claim may be based on allegations in relation to a warranty product business operated by davantage pty

* Mcmillan Shakespeare says ‍potential claim is alleged to relate to period from 2011 to 2015​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

