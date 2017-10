BRIEF-MDA appoints senior leadership team following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe

Oct 5 (Reuters) - MacDonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd

* MDA announces senior leadership team appointments following closing of its acquisition of DigitalGlobe

* MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates - William McCombe is appointed Chief Financial Officer of MDA

* MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd - ‍William McCombe replaces Anil Wirasekara as CFO

* MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates-‍Anil Wirasekara to continue with co as Senior Financial Executive based in Canada​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: