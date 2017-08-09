FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing‍​
August 9, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 4 days ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - MDC Partners Inc

* MDC Partners Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing‍​

* MDC Partners - got comment letters from sec’s division of corporation finance about co's form 10-K for fiscal years ended Dec 31, 2015, Dec 31, 2016

* MDC Partners - certain sec comments remain unresolved as of Aug 9, specifically relating to co's aggregation of reportable segments

* MDC Partners - company continues to discuss with the sec an alternative aggregation of its reportable segments Source text: (bit.ly/2uHtF4n) Further company coverage:

