BRIEF-MDU Resources Group says ‍announced capital expenditure forecast for 2018 through 2022​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - MDU Resources Group Inc

* MDU Resources Group Inc - ‍announced capital expenditure forecast for 2018 through 2022​

* MDU Resources Group Inc - sees total capital expenditures​ of $339‍ million for 2017

* MDU Resources Group Inc - sees total capital expenditures​ of $625‍ million for 2018

* MDU Resources Group Inc - sees total capital expenditures​ of $512 million for 2019

* MDU Resources Group Inc - sees total capital expenditures​ of $471 million for 2020

* MDU Resources - ‍expects electric & natural gas utility to grow its rate base by about 5 percent annually over next five years on a compound basis​