BRIEF-Mdxhealth FY Total Revenue Up 35 pct at 40 Million Dollars

Feb 22 (Reuters) - MDXHEALTH SA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE OF $40 MILLION UP 35% WITH CONTINUED STRONG VOLUME GROWTH

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $16.8 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FY EBITDA LOSS OF $10.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $ 11.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS $12.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $13.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CLEAR FOCUS FOR MDXHEALTH’S GROWTH IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* ON CONFIRMMDX PRODUCT: SAYS DELIVERY OF PROJECTED NUMBER OF BILLABLE CASES FAILED TO MATERIALIZE DUE TO UNFORESEEN OPERATING ISSUES

* ON CONFIRMMDX PRODUCT: THEREFORE EXPECTS A PORTION OF THE CASES TO ROLL OVER INTO 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)