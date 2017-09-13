BRIEF-MEC Resources provides update on dispute with Grandbridge Ltd

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mec Resources Ltd

* Received a writ of summons on behalf of Grandbridge Ltd

* MEC Resources - “Company believes claim is of no legal merit and company will strongly defend its position”

* Company has been advised that no funds are owed to Grandbridge Ltd pursuant to the agreement

* MEC Resources - Writ asserts payment should be made pursuant to agreement between co & Grandbridge that commenced in 2005, & was terminated in late 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: