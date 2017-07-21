FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-MEC Resources updates on dispute with BPH Energy and Grandbridge
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-MEC Resources updates on dispute with BPH Energy and Grandbridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - MEC Resources Ltd

* Update on dispute with BPH and GBA

* Claims between each of bph energy ltd, grandbridge ltd and mec have been temporarily suspended

* Withdrew its statutory demand issued to BPH Energy Ltd on 3 July

* Confirms that a settlement conference will be held between company, Bph Energy Ltd and Grandbridge Ltd

* "‍Withdrawal of statutory demand by mec should not be construed as mec resiling from amounts it alleges are owed to it"​

* Statutory demand was issued to BPH Energy in relation to alleged default on repayment by BPH Energy LTD under formal loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.