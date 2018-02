Feb 19 (Reuters) - Media Links Co Ltd

* Says a Kanagawa-based securities firm increases voting power in the co to 20.1 percent from 0 percent and becomes top shareholder

* Says founder of the co decreases voting power in the co to 10.5 percent from 30.6 percent and becomes second biggest shareholder

* Effective Feb. 19

