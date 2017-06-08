BRIEF-Media Prima responds to media reports on appointment of chairman

June 8 (Reuters) - Media Prima Bhd
* Responds to media reports on Ismee Bin Ismail to be appointed as Media Prima Berhad chairman
* Clarifies that Ismee Bin Ismail is currently an independent nonexecutive director of co appointed since 1st June 2017
* Media Prima says Seri Fateh Iskandar, current group chairman of co, had indicated to board of co of his intention to step down
* Media Prima says appointment of a successor will be made at next Media Prima board meeting Source text (bit.ly/2r8sx7Y) Further company coverage: