Aug 7 (Reuters) - MEDIACAP SA:

* ITS UNIT, THE DIGITALS SP. Z O.O. , SIGNS DEAL WITH PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA FOR ADVERTISEMENT SERVICES

* ITS UNIT, THE DIGITALS SP. Z O.O. , SIGNS TWO-YEAR CONTRACT OF VALUE OF UP TO 4.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET