Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mediacom Communications Corp

* Mediacom Communications reports combined results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $471.5 million

* Mediacom Communications Corp qtrly ‍OIBDA was $179.6 million, reflecting a 4.0% increase from prior year period​

* Mediacom Communications Corp - ‍qtr-ending primary service units of 2.5 million, a 4.5% increase from June 30, 2016​