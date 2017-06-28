FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediaset CEO: no conditions now for pay TV accord with Sky but "anything possible"
June 28, 2017 / 11:08 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mediaset CEO: no conditions now for pay TV accord with Sky but "anything possible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - The CEO of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, Pier Silvio Berlusconi, says:

* conditions not there for a pay-TV agreement with Sky at present but "anything is possible"

* does not want to be paid damages by Vivendi over their pay-TV spat, rather wants sale contract to be executed

* open to possible accord with Telecom Italia over serie A TV rights but no concrete talks at present

* expects advertising revenue growth in first half, though relatively small in a falling market

* results will be better this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

