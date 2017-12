Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italian communication watchdog AGCOM says:

* MEDIASET ACCOUNTED FOR 13.5 PERCENT OF COMMUNICATION SECTOR‘S REVENUES IN 2016

* MEDIASET MAIN SHAREHOLDER FININVEST ACCOUNTED FOR 15.2 PERCENT OF COMMUNICATION SECTOR‘S REVENUES IN 2016

* SECTOR'S TOTAL REVENUES UP TO 17.6 BILLION EURO IN 2016, FROM 17.08 BILLION IN 2015