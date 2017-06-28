FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 9:18 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital says group needs to be more aggressive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - A representative of Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital, Arturo Albano, says:

* group needs to cut costs, adopt a more aggressive strategy

* group management not up to scratch for new course

* Amber will vote in favour of the buyback programme proposed by Mediaset

* Mediaset needs to press ahead and look at new projects after failed pay-TV deal with Vivendi, staying alone would be a "short sighted" decision

* happy Mediaset has decided to scale down pay-Tv unit Premium as the company made a mistake when it decided to enter the business Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

