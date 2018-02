Jan 31 (Reuters) - MediaTek Inc:

* SAYS TO INVEST T$830.0 MILLION ($28.48 million) IN UNIT HFI INNOVATION INC

* SAYS Q4 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF T$60.4 BILLION

* SAYS Q4 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF T$10.2 BILLION

* SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF T$238.2 BILLION

* SAYS IT SEES Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT AROUND T$48.3-53.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.1460 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)