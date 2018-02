Feb 9 (Reuters) - MEDIAWAN SA:

* FINAL AGREEMENTS ON THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN THE MAKEVER GROUP ‍​

* TRANSACTION SHOULD BE FINALIZED WITHIN COMING WEEKS

* FOUNDERS AND MANAGEMENT, MATTHIEU VIALA, STÉPHANE DROUET, DOMINIK SCHMELCK, REMAIN SHAREHOLDERS IN MAKEVER