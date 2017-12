Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mediawan Sa:

* MEDIAWAN ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE TALKS WITH ON KIDS & FAMILY, THE EUROPEAN LEADER IN ANIMATION, WITH A VIEW TO ACQUIRING A MAJORITY STAKE

* CO ON KIDS & FAMILY ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE TALKS WITH VIEW TO FORMER ACQUIRING A 51% TO 55% MAJORITY STAKE IN LATTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: