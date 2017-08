BRIEF-Medical Australia enters scheme implementation agreement

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Medical Australia Ltd

* Entered scheme implementation agreement under which it is proposed that ICU Medical Inc will acquire MLA

* ICU Medical will acquire all ordinary shares in MLA by way of scheme of arrangement

* MLA shareholders will be entitled to receive A$0.086 cash per share

* MLA shareholders will be entitled to receive A$0.086 cash per share

* MLA board recommends scheme and recommends MLA shareholders vote in favour of scheme in absence of superior proposal