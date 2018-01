Jan 15 (Reuters) - Medical Data Vision Co Ltd

* Says it will sign business and capital alliance agreement with MRSO, which is engaged in operation of portal site related to health screening reservation, on Jan. 25

* Says it will buy stake in MRSO, effective Jan. 31

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on development of health screening related services

