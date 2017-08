July 27 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp

* MTBC.O announces upward revision to 2017 revenue guidance

* Says revising guidance for 2017 revenue to range of about $31 to $32 million from range of about $30 to $31 million

* Says sees FY2017 adjusted ebitda $2.0 - $2.5 million