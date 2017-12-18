FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MedicalSystem Biotechnology and unit receive patents
December 18, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-MedicalSystem Biotechnology and unit receive patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - MedicalSystem Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Says it receives patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0266759.9), for preparation method for leucine aminopeptidase quality control product, valid for 20 years

* Says it receives patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0847828.5), for kit capable of detecting alpha-1-microglobulin in urine and serum samples simultaneously, valid for 20 years

* Says its Ningbo-based wholly owned unit receives patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0563243.0), for precise two-dimension linking mechanism of fully automatic biochemical analyze, valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DvbLsc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.