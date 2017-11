Nov 13 (Reuters) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

* Medicenna reports second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.07

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - ‍Medicenna ended quarter with a cash balance of $9.5 million​

* Medicenna Therapeutics Corp - ‍company has sufficient resources to fund research and development and operations into Q1 of calendar 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: