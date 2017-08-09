BRIEF-Medicenna Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

* Medicenna reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Medicenna Therapeutics - will focus on completing patient enrollment for phase 2b clinical trial for mdna55, and expects interim top-line results in early 2018

* Medicenna Therapeutics - plans to begin enrolling patients for phase 2 clinical trial of mdna55 for treatment of other types of brain cancer in second half of 2017