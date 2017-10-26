BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS Phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Medicinova Inc:

* Medicinova announces positive top-line results from the Sprint-MS phase 2B trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS: achieved both primary endpoints including a significant reduction in whole brain atrophy and safety and tolerability

* Medicinova Inc - ‍MN-166 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in rate of progression of whole brain atrophy compared to placebo in study​

* Medicinova Inc - ‍MN-166 was safe and well tolerated in study​