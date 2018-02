Feb 7 (Reuters) - MediciNova Inc:

* MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* MEDICINOVA INC - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO CONTINUE TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF ITS MN-166 (IBUDILAST), MN-001 (TIPELUKAST) PROGRAMS​, OTHERS