BRIEF-Mediclinic confirms approach to Spire; says considering position

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc:

* MEDICLINIC INTNL PLC - STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

* MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC​

* ‍MEDICLINIC NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC (“SPIRE”) EARLIER TODAY​

* MEDICLINIC - ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT MADE AN APPROACH TO SPIRE REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SPIRE​

* ‍PROPOSAL WAS REJECTED BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF SPIRE. AS A CONSEQUENCE, MEDICLINIC IS CONSIDERING ITS POSITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)